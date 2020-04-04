Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 5,805 Shares of Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.15% of Old Second Bancorp worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,215,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,370,000 after acquiring an additional 35,904 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,175,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,308,000 after purchasing an additional 61,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.83. The company has a market capitalization of $187.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSBC. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

