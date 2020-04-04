Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 7,084 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 97.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CROX. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Crocs by 4,006.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Crocs from to in a report on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $43.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.94.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Crocs had a return on equity of 94.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.72) earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $58,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,787.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 15,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $367,221.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,173.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,575 shares of company stock worth $468,427 over the last ninety days. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

