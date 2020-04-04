Stifel Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 15,915 First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 1.14% of First Trust International IPO ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 584.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 90,592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI opened at $35.11 on Friday. First Trust International IPO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.82.

