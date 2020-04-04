Stifel Financial Corp Buys 4,032 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 2,925.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $53.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.85.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.67. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $48.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.75 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

