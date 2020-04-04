Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stake in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,507 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ADT were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,726,000. Value Partner Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,444,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 497.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 442,368 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 368,319 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 108.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 502,625 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 261,558 shares during the period. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 286,000 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 208,500 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.07. ADT Inc has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $9.70.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.56%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded ADT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.53.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

