Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 826.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 458.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Nomad Foods by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOMD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

NYSE NOMD opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.83. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $23.06.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

