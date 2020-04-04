Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in RealPage were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of RealPage by 7.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 82,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of RealPage by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of RealPage by 85.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 305,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,197,000 after acquiring an additional 140,809 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of RealPage by 760.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 104,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of RealPage by 10.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 125,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $7,880,449.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at $75,776,432.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $2,663,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,250,264.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 665,530 shares of company stock valued at $38,465,703. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of RealPage in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RealPage from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. RealPage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Shares of RP stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.49. RealPage Inc has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 0.96.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $254.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. RealPage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RealPage Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

