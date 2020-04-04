Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 130.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,530 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 297.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 908,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 679,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,055,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,658,000 after purchasing an additional 142,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 325,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ETRN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Burke acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,476.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas F. Karam acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $478,500.00. Insiders have bought a total of 130,000 shares of company stock worth $791,200 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETRN opened at $5.71 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $425.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.80 million.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.