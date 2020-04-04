Stifel Financial Corp Has $592,000 Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $2,308,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 784,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,363,000 after purchasing an additional 204,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $807,000.

In other news, CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser purchased 8,305 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.17 per share, for a total transaction of $499,711.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,182 shares in the company, valued at $492,310.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Maura bought 16,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.84 per share, with a total value of $999,866.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,209,362.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPB. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE:SPB opened at $35.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.95. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.39.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.21 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.25%. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

