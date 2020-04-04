Stifel Financial Corp Has $615,000 Stock Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 78.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,469 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. State Street Corp raised its stake in Leidos by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,067,000 after buying an additional 932,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Leidos by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,615,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,000,000 after buying an additional 30,017 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,317,000 after buying an additional 1,116,050 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Leidos by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 783,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,695,000 after buying an additional 439,469 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Leidos by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 673,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,895,000 after buying an additional 75,147 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos stock opened at $87.94 on Friday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $63.63 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

Several analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Leidos from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair started coverage on Leidos in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cfra cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.77.

In other Leidos news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

