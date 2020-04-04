Stifel Financial Corp Has $630,000 Stock Position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of Miller Industries worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Miller Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Miller Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Miller Industries by 36.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Miller Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Miller Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLR stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $296.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.97. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $38.18.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $203.14 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Miller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

