Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in bluebird bio by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in bluebird bio by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.53. bluebird bio Inc has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $162.52.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.25). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 51.23% and a negative net margin of 1,767.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that bluebird bio Inc will post -15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America began coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $132.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded bluebird bio from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.94.

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 10,163 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $914,365.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,378.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,254 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $113,612.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,267 shares of company stock worth $1,106,061 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.