Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,214 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $1,643,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 71,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $976,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after buying an additional 102,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth about $41,584,000. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Antero Midstream Corp has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 44.80%. The firm had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

