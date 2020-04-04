Stifel Financial Corp Makes New $608,000 Investment in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,434 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $17,910,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 416,067 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 196,094 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,115,487 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $62,766,000 after purchasing an additional 165,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1,511,420.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 151,152 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 151,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPX opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $34.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.45 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.96.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,544.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

