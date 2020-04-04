Stifel Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 84,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of GPI opened at $35.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $697.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.15. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $110.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 10.98%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPI. Stephens reduced their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $119.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total value of $533,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,534,308.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

