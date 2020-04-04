Stifel Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,281,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,216,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 355,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after purchasing an additional 310,704 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 3,260.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,746,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,524 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ra Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Shares of NASDAQ RARX opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.05. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $48.02.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts expect that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ra Pharmaceuticals news, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,288 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $101,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,054.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $497,435.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,060.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,953. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

