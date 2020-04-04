Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 1,037 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth $899,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the third quarter worth about $1,192,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth about $1,053,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. CL King lifted their target price on Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.33.

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $2,802,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,181,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,193 shares of company stock worth $3,694,579. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LFUS stock opened at $129.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.63 and a 12-month high of $206.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.78.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.15%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.