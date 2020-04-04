Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 1,341 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $76.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.42. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.1668 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

