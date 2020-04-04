Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 2,233 Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 46,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd during the third quarter worth $116,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd during the fourth quarter worth $1,070,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 175,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $11.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.0352 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

