Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 6,631 Shares of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Sonos were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonos alerts:

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 7,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $117,089.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 59,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $525,375.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,477.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,902 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,740. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

SONO opened at $7.99 on Friday. Sonos Inc has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.28.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Sonos had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonos Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SONO. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sonos in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sonos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sonos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.