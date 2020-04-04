Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 9,064 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 203.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,064 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

In other news, CFO Timothy Lain purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $59,085.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony R. Thene purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $89,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 164,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,395.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 28,750 shares of company stock valued at $581,190 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

CRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Carpenter Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

CRS opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $856.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.97. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $573.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.12%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.