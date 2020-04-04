Stifel Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 33,121 ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 4,348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 680,830 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,580,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,291 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 102,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 41,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Shares of MT stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.27. ArcelorMittal SA has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $24.19.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $15.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. ArcelorMittal had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. On average, research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal SA will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MT. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ArcelorMittal from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut ArcelorMittal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.