Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,928 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 241,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 50,097 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 54,027 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 298,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 206,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares in the last quarter.

Get 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM alerts:

Shares of FIV stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average is $8.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

1ST TR SR FR 20/COM Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.