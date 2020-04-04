Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEZ)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEZ) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CEZ. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,535,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,254,000 after buying an additional 208,933 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CEZ opened at $18.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.68. VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $27.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

