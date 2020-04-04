Stifel Financial Corp Takes $635,000 Position in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 228,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,848,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 108,067 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $1.49 on Friday. Americas Silver Corp has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.92.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USAS. Zacks Investment Research raised Americas Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Americas Silver from $4.50 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

