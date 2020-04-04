Stifel Financial Corp Takes $662,000 Position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 10,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $93.62 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $158.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.02 and its 200 day moving average is $106.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.30). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.13% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. The business had revenue of $100.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,596.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.48.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

