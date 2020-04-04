Stifel Financial Corp Takes Position in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 518.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 99,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 83,121 shares during the period. KPCB XVI Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the 4th quarter valued at $158,686,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,480,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,092,000 after purchasing an additional 426,846 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,128,000. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Livongo Health from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.82.

Livongo Health stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.76. Livongo Health has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $45.68.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 32.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.27 million. The firm’s revenue was up 137.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livongo Health will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $672,630.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,735.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 27,500 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $760,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,880,175 shares in the company, valued at $52,005,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,118.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

