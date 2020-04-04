Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) Trading 6.8% Higher

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $5.97, 101,900 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 111,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.1511 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 32.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th.

In other news, insider Adam J. Shapiro bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Also, EVP James E. Craige purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Insiders have bought 96,430 shares of company stock valued at $509,215 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter.

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD Company Profile (NYSE:EDI)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

