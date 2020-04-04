Summit Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,017 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.2% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in Apple by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.66.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $241.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.50. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,071.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.