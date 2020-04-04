Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPS opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Gap Inc has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gap Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered GAP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

