Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires New Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,079,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $79.50 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $114.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.13.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

