Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys New Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,238,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,086,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. First Analysis raised NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.44. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $34.97.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $3,027,149.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,706,760.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $8,553,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,616,882.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.