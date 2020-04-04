Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 397 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 397 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,169,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,994,000 after buying an additional 14,629 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 43.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. DA Davidson upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.20.

In related news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $1,529,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,360.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $476,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,910,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,858 shares of company stock worth $2,780,067. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BR stock opened at $92.39 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $136.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.75.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

