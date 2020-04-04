Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 5,000 Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,100,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSD. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt alerts:

NYSE:MSD opened at $7.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.