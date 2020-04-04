Sunbelt Securities Inc. Invests $12.23 Million in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,230,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PAI opened at $12.30 on Friday. Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

