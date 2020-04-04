Sunbelt Securities Inc. Invests $12.70 Million in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,698,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Zynga by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 197,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 17,746 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zynga by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 122,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,999,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,114,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,421,000 after acquiring an additional 483,941 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Zynga by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 42,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $6.64 on Friday. Zynga Inc has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $433.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. Zynga had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Zynga in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $30,687.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,892.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 804,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,592,628 shares of company stock valued at $10,242,777 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

