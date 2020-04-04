Sunbelt Securities Inc. Makes New $11.50 Million Investment in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,502,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,599,000 after purchasing an additional 724,775 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,502,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,558,000 after acquiring an additional 263,870 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,288,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,511,000 after acquiring an additional 217,676 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1,845.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 135,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,698,000 after purchasing an additional 130,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.65. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $34.48.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Featured Article: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.