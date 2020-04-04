Sunbelt Securities Inc. Makes New $12.23 Million Investment in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,230,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 16,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Get Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd alerts:

WIW opened at $9.80 on Friday. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%.

About Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.