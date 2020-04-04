Sunbelt Securities Inc. Makes New $12.44 Million Investment in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Proto Labs by 34.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 17.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. Proto Labs Inc has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $119.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.84 and its 200 day moving average is $96.40. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.95 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.88%. Proto Labs’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRLB shares. TheStreet downgraded Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Proto Labs from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

