Sunbelt Securities Inc. Makes New $12.97 Million Investment in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,743 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,969,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Parsley Energy during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 198,445 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 869,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,608,000 after acquiring an additional 445,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,957,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $133,690,000 after purchasing an additional 186,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the third quarter worth $650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PE opened at $7.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.37. Parsley Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $522.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Parsley Energy’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

In related news, Director A R. Alameddine acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.