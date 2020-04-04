Sunbelt Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 668 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,583,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $936,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,819,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,039,000 after buying an additional 72,346 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.90.

In related news, VP James J. Cowie sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $1,085,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,170 shares in the company, valued at $8,766,649.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 15,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,165,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 410,610 shares in the company, valued at $29,970,423.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,446 shares of company stock valued at $24,824,968 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $63.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.15. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

