Sunbelt Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,372,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 27,806 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,465 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on DKS. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

DKS opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.33. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.