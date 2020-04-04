Sunbelt Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,620,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $1,548,000. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth $21,521,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Globant by 492.7% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 340,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,155,000 after purchasing an additional 283,401 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLOB opened at $72.65 on Friday. Globant SA has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $141.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.86 and a 200-day moving average of $104.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $184.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.46 million. Globant had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globant SA will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

GLOB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

