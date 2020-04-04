Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,857,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 25.5% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,439,000 after acquiring an additional 302,557 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 128,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PMO opened at $11.27 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $13.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

