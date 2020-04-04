Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,160,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Under Armour by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,114,000 after acquiring an additional 599,134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1,009.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 629,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after buying an additional 572,364 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 727.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 621,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after buying an additional 546,244 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $6,893,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,985,000. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UAA opened at $8.22 on Friday. Under Armour Inc has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

UAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Under Armour from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

