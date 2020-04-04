Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NEAR opened at $48.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average of $50.07. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

