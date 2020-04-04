Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 162 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,301,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALGN stock opened at $154.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $334.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.83.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

