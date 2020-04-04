Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,613 Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,613 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,293,000 after purchasing an additional 24,667 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 74,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 153,021 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 896.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 115,629 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $869.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.42. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $41.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

