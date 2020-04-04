Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,836 Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,287,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,899,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,882 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,499,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,319,000 after purchasing an additional 141,201 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Criteo by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 979,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 161,905 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 89.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Criteo by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 288,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 96,658 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Criteo alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CRTO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Criteo from $17.00 to $7.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Criteo from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $8.50 on Friday. Criteo SA has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $544.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $266.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.30 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.01%. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Criteo SA will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Criteo Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.