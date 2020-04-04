Sunbelt Securities Inc. Takes $12.16 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,157,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVOO. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $90.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.05. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $142.27.

